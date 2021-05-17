Q1 2021 Zhihu Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Zhihu Inc. First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded at this time.



I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Jingjing Du, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Jingjing Du -



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2021 financial results conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Zhou Yuan, Chairman and CEO of Zhihu; and Mr. Sun Wei, our CFO.



Before we start, we would like to remind you that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those mentioned in today's announcement and this discussion. The company does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required by law.



During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purpose only. For definition of