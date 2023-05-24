Q1 2023 Zhihu Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Zhihu Inc. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Iris Liu, IR Manager. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Iris Liu - Zhihu Inc. - IR Manager



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Participants on today's call will include Mr. Zhou Yuan, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Zhihu; Ms. Li Dahai, Chief Technology Officer; and Mr. Henry Sha, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include inherent risk and uncertainties. As such, the Company's results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and