Q3 2023 Zhihu Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Participants on today's call will include Mr. Zhou Yuan, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Zhihu; Mr. Li Dahai, Chief Technology Officer; and Mr. Henry Sha, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and