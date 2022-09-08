Ziprecruiter Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 08, 2022 / 05:45PM GMT

Ronald Victor Josey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



So anyway, let's get started. So I'm Ron Josey, I cover the Internet sector here at Citi, and I'm pleased to have with us today ZipRecruiter's President, David Travers; and CFO, Tim Yarbrough. So welcome, Dave and Tim.



David Travers - ZipRecruiter, Inc. - President



Good to be here.



Ronald Victor Josey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



Really, really good seeing you all again. And as David said earlier, it's been a pandemic.



David Travers - ZipRecruiter, Inc. - President



Yes. Thatâs about right.



Ronald Victor Josey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



Just to level set everybody knows like ZipRecruiter is an online employment marketplace, right? I think in 2Q, you had about 100 -- just under 157,000 quarterly paid employees, employers. 80% aided brand awareness, which I think is fascinating amongst -- and 70% amongst jobs seekers -- 80% amongst employers, 70%