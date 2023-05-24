May 24, 2023 / 03:20PM GMT
Douglas Till Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
All right. We're going to go ahead and get started. I'm Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan's Internet analyst. We're pleased to have with us today, Ian Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO of ZipRecruiter. So ZipRecruiter is a leading online employment marketplace that connects people to their next great opportunity.
The company's powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. It's also been the #1 rated job search app on iOS and Android for the past 6 years.
Ian has been CEO and on the Board since 2010. He previously held various leadership roles in product and technology for MyLife.com, Pictage, Rent.com and a number of other companies. So welcome, Ian.
Ian H. Siegel - ZipRecruiter, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board
Thanks for having me.
