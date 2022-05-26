Q1 2022 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Huiping Yan - ZTO Express(Cayman)Inc.-CFO



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. The company's results and an Investor Relations presentation were released earlier today and are available on the company's website at ir.zto.com. On the call today from ZTO are Mr. Meisong Lai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and I, Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lai will go through his prepared remarks, highlighting business operations, and I will then go through the financials and guidance. We will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.



As a reminder, this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities