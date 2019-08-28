Q2 2020 Zuora Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Zuora Second Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Joon Huh, VP of Investor Relations. You may begin the conference.



Joon Huh - Zuora, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Chris. Good afternoon, and welcome to Zuora's Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Tien Tzuo, Zuora's Chief Executive Officer; and Tyler Sloat, Zuora's Chief Financial Officer.



The purpose of today's call is for us to provide some color on our second quarter results as well as provide our financial outlook for our third quarter and the remainder of the year. Some of our discussion and responses today will include forward-looking statements. So as a reminder, our actual results could differ materially as a result of a variety of factors. You can find information regarding those factors in the earnings release we issued today and our most recent