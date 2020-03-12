Q4 2020 Zuora Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Joon Huh - Zuora, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Elaine. Good afternoon, and welcome to Zuora's Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Tien Tzuo, Zuora's Chief Executive Officer; and Tyler Sloat, Zuora's Chief Financial Officer.



The purpose of today's call is to provide some color on our fourth quarter and full year results as well as provide our financial outlook for the upcoming first quarter and the fiscal year 2021. Some of our discussion and responses today will include forward-looking statements. So as a reminder, our actual results could differ materially as a result of a variety of factors. You can find information regarding those factors in