Q2 2021 Zuora Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 02, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Zuora's Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Joon Huh, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Joon Huh - Zuora, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Zuora's Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Tien Tzuo, Zuora's Chief Executive Officer; and Todd McElhatton, Zuora's Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of today's call is for us to provide some color on our second quarter results as well as provide our financial outlook for the upcoming quarter.



Some of our discussion and responses today will include forward-looking statements, so as a reminder, our actual results could differ materially as a result of a variety of factors. You can find information regarding those factors in the earnings release we issued today and our most