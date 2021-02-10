Feb 10, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Christopher David Merwin - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. We're going to get started with our next session. I'm Chris Merwin. I cover Zuora here at Goldman Sachs. I'm very pleased to be joined by Todd McElhatton, who's the CFO of Zuora. Todd, thanks so much for being here. We appreciate it.



Todd McElhatton - Zuora, Inc. - CFO



Hey, Chris, glad to be here this morning.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystGreat, great. Well, to kick things off, it's been quite a year in 2020. And Zuora, I think, saw some impact from that. But at the same time, you're seeing improvements in pipelines as well. So if you don't mind just kind of giving us a state of the union as it relates to your business and the impacts that COVID has had.- Zuora, Inc. - CFOSo thanks, Chris. I'd say, first of all, companies really woke up during COVID to understanding the