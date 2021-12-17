Zuora Inc at Robert W Baird Virtual Bus Tour Transcript

Dec 17, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Robert Cooney Oliver - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Great. Well, good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us of the final day of Baird's SaaS and Software Virtual Bus Tour. It's my pleasure to have the management of Zuora here. And before we make introductions and dive into Q&A, we want to make this as interactive as possible. I'm going to turn it over to Luana Wolk from Investor Relations from Zuora to sort of set the table for today, and then we will turn it back to your questions and my questions. Luana, good morning. Nice to see you.



Luana Wolk - Zuora, Inc. - Head of IR



Good morning. Thank you very much for having us today. This is Luana Wolk, Head of Investor Relations for Zuora. We're very excited to be here. I just want to make sure that we are sharing here our safe harbor as customary. Just want to make sure that you guys read it. We'll give you a few seconds before we jump in.



Questions and Answers:

- Robert W. Baird & Co.