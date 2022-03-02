Q4 2022 Zuora Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to Zuora's Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



With that, I would like to turn the call over to Luana Wolk, Head of Investor Relations, for introductory remarks.



Luana Wolk - Zuora, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Zuora's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Tien Tzuo, Zuora's Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Todd McElhatton, Zuora's Chief Financial Officer; Robbie Traube, our President and Chief Revenue Officer, will also be joining us for the Q&A session.



The purpose of today's call is to review our fourth quarter results and provide a financial outlook for the upcoming first quarter and full fiscal year 2023. Some of our discussions and responses today will include forward-looking statements. So as a reminder, our actual results could differ materially due to several factors. You can find information regarding those risk factors in the earnings release we issued today and our most recent