Mar 09, 2022 / 12:10AM GMT
Stan Zlotsky - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP
Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Stan Zlotsky from the Morgan Stanley software research team. And with us this morning, we have the pleasure of hosting the Zuora team. We have CFO and Head of Product, Todd, Sri. Gentlemen, how are you doing today?
Todd E. McElhatton - Zuora, Inc. - CFO
Good to be here. Thanks, Stan.
Stan Zlotsky - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP
Well, so before we begin, very important research disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please see your friendly Morgan Stanley sales representative.
Gentlemen, so to kick things off, Sri, you are -- you're a little bit newer to the company and you just recently started -- sorry.
Todd E. McElhatton - Zuora, Inc. - CFO
Zuora Inc at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 09, 2022 / 12:10AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...