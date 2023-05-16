Zevia PBC at Goldman Sachs European Staples Forum Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 12:15PM GMT

Bonnie Lee Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks so much for coming to our conference. Super excited. Full lineup of a lot of speakers today, and our first presenters are from Zevia. And we have Amy Taylor who is the CEO of Zevia and Denise Beckles is the CFO.



So as many of you know, Zevia is an emerging nonalcoholic beverage company that went public about 2 years ago. The company generated $165 million in sales in 2022 and has a portfolio of products naturally sweetened with stevia, and the products include carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, mixers and teas.



So with that, I'm going to join the two of them. Thank you so much for joining us again this year.



Amy E. Taylor - Zevia PBC - CEO, President & Director



Thanks for kicking off with us.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystStart with the best. So I wanted to kick off our talk today