Q3 2024 Black Box Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q3 and nine months FY24 earnings conference call of Black Box Limited. This conference call may contain forward about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjeev Verma, Whole-Time Director and CEO of Black Box Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sanjeev Verma - Black Box Limited - Whole-Time Director & CEO



Thank you and good morning, everyone. I hope all are keeping safe and healthy. On behalf of Black Box limited I welcome everyone to our Q3 and nine months FY24 earnings call. On the call, I'm joined by Deepak Bansal, Executive Director and Global CFO, and SGA, our Investor Relations advisors. We have uploaded our results presentation on the pages, and I hope everybody had an opportunity to