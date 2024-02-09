Q3 2024 Torrent Power Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 04:00AM GMT

Saurabh Mashruwala - Torrent Power Limited - CFO



Good evening to all of you, and thank you for joining the earnings call of Torrent Power for Q3 FY24. First, I will take you through the performance of the quarter, after which phone lines will be open for a Q&A ses



Reported PBT for the quarter stood at INR514 crores as compared to nine INR977 crores in the corresponding quarter last year. The lower PBT due to reduction in profit for the thermal generation business by INR478 crores on account of lower net gains in current quarter from the sale of LNG as well as merchant power compared to corresponding quarter last year.



Apart from this, the underlying business across coal generation, renewable generation and as well as