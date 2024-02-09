Q3 2024 ITD Cementation India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm [Belcia] moderator for the conference call. Welcome to ITD Cementation Q3 FY24 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please not this conference is recorded. I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Nikhil again from ICICI Securities Limited.



Thank you and over to you, sir.d



Nikhil Abhyankar - ICICI Securities Limited - Analyst



Thank you, [Belcia]. good afternoon to everyone on behalf of ICICI Securities I welcome you all to the Q3 FY24 Earnings Call of ITD Cementation India Limited. Today we are pleased to host the management of the company, which is represented by Mr. Jayanta Basu, Managing Director and Mr. Prasad Patwardhan, CFO of the company. Without much delay I will hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks, which will be followed by Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Prasad Patwardhan - ITD Cementation India Limited - CFO



Thank you Nikhil. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this Q3 FY24 results