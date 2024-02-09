Q3 2024 Recruit Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 09, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Junichi Arai

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. - SVP of Corporate Strategy & IR

* Mizuho Shen

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. - IR Executive



Conference Call Participants

* Haruka Mori

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Junko Yamamura

Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst

* Minami Munakata

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Former Research Analyst

* Shinji Tanioka

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Yoshitaka Nagao

BofA Securities, Research Division - Lead Analyst



Mizuho Shen - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. - IR Executive



Thank you very much. Welcome to Recruit Holdings Company Limited Q3 FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This call is the simultaneous translation of the original call in Japanese and translation is provided for the