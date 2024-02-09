Q4 2023 Entra ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Sonja Horn Entra ASA-CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Entra's fourth quarter presentation here in Oslo. Before I start, I'd like to just say a few words on the illustration you can see on the front page here. This is one of our buildings in the city center of Oslo next to the central station, also called Oslo City.



At this point, building, has a shopping mall on the ground floor and the first four floors and Entra holds the offices from the fifth floor and upwards. This quarter we have completed the first phase of the redevelopment of this entire quarter.



And as you can see on the picture, the first phase is actually the right side of this building all the way to the back and the left part, we will continue on at a later point in time. The shopping mall is entrance from the center. This is the busiest shopping mall in Oslo with 11 million people visiting the mall on an annual basis.



So let's move on to some highlights. In the quarter, we have had rental income of NOK860 million in the fourth quarter that is 7% up compared to same quarter last year or 8% rent growth