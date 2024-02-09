Feb 09, 2024 / 07:45AM GMT
Ewa Wassberg - Fastighets AB Balder - Chief Financial Officer
Good morning, and welcome to Balder's presentation for the year-end report. Presenting today is me, Ewa Wassberg, CFO; and Erik Selin, CEO of Balder. After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session.
And on that note, I hand over to you, Erik.
Erik Selin - Fastighets AB Balder - Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Ewa, and welcome to Balder year-end figures. The picture is we have a real estate value at the -- stands at SEK212 billion, 96% occupancy. The equity ratio is -- or the leverage ratio -- net debt is 50%.
And we continue to have a high liquidity of almost SEK18 billion. And NAV at year-end stands at SEK85.1 per share. Over the long time, we had a good increase in NAV at 28%, if you look back in time over the longer period. And we have primarily Nordic exposure; roughly half residential and half commercial properties.
Looking at Q4, specifically, compared to last year, the rental income increased 10% as well as the operating income. Profit from property
Q4 2023 Fastighets AB Balder Earnings Call Transcript
