Full Year 2023 L'Oreal SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Nicolas Hieronimus - L'OrÃ©al S.A.-CEO&Director



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to this 2023 Annual Results presentation. Christophe Babule, our CFO, will kick off with the presentation of the financial statements, some highlights on our corporate responsibility program. Then each head of division will summarize the 2023 key points of his or her division as well as the prospects for 2024. So we'll start with Alexis Perakis-Valat, President of the Consumer Division; then Omar Hajeri, President of the Professional Division; Cyril Chapuy, President of L'OrÃ©al Luxe; and Myriam Cohen-Welgryn, President of the Dermatological Beauty division. And I will conclude this first part of the conference and share with you, hopefully, my confidence for the future. We'll then move to the Q&A session, which we expect to last about 40 minutes. And finally, I draw your attention on the disclaimer that is now on the screen.



So let's start with the awaited Christophe Babule presentation. Christophe?



Christophe Babule