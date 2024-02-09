Q1 2024 Ceconomy AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining this Ceconomy AG Q1 2023, '24 results call.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Fabienne Caron, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Fabienne Caron - Ceconomy AG - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 results presentation. On today's call are Karsten Wildberger our CEO; and Kai Deissner, our CFO.



Before we start, let me remind you that the presentation slides can be accessed through our website. During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. So please refer to the disclaimer for more information.



Let me now hand over to Karsten.



Karsten Wildberger - Ceconomy AG - CEO - Chairman of Management Board & Labor Director



Thank you very much, Fabienne, and good morning, and welcome, everyone to today's call. Together with our CFO Kai Deissner, I would like to update you today on