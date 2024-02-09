Q4 2023 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Marcela Sylvander - Sweco AB - Chief Communications Officer



(video playing)



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Sweco's Q4 and year-end report. With me this morning, I have Sweco's President and CEO, Ãsa Bergman; and our CFO, Olof StÃ¥lnacke. They will take us through the results of the quarter and the year of course. After the presentation, we will open up for questions.



Please, Ãsa.



Ãsa Bergman - Sweco AB - President and CEO, Board Member



Welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q4 presentation. Before we will move into the presentation, let me give you a short overview of Sweco.



Sweco's Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with operation in eight geographical business areas across our 15 markets in Europe. We are a well-diversified business operating across three different segments, with a good balance between private and public clients. And the foundation for Sweco's long-term success [in Europe] is a mix of competencies spread across our now 22,000 experts [who are focused] on organic and acquired growth