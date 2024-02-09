Q4 2023 Medicover AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Medicover Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Presentation Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Fredrik Ragmark.



Fredrik RÃ¥gmark - Medicover AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 and year-end 2023 results presentation. So put together, a few bullet points as a summary of quarter 4. I think we have continued to show a strong revenue growth, 16.1% up, of which 13.5% organic, so confirming the historic trend. And this effect is the last quarter when we will use the terminology COVID as we move into the first quarter '24, there is no COVID in the comparative quarter. So this is the last time you hear us talk about this.



So if we look at organic growth ex the COVID element last year around, we were up organically 16.7%. We have continued improving