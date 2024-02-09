Q4 2023 Skanska AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Antonia Junelind - Skanska AB - IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Skanska press conference. I'm Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. And here with me on this call is President and CEO, Anders Danielsson; Group CFO, Magnus Persson; and Group EVP, Claes Larsson. This call is arranged following our announcement last night. We continue to experience weak property markets and as a consequence, property asset impairment charges will be recognized in Commercial Property Development, residential development, and investment properties impacting the fourth quarter results 2023.



Please let me also inform you that after the publication last night we have spotted an error in English press release. For clarification the assessed average valuation yield for investment properties in MalmÃ¶ is 4.8%. This has now been updated on all of our external platforms.



So we will start this call by shortly summarizing the situation. Afterwards, you will be able to ask questions by using the audio link or the conference phone numbers. Just follow the instruction provided by the operator.