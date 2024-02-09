Q4 2023 Catella AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Christoffer Abramson - Catella AB - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Catella's 2023 year end report. This is Christoffer Abramson, CEO of Catella. And with me today is Michel Fischier, our Chief Financial Officer, and Head of Investor Relations. As usual, we will go through the main events and the financial performance of the last quarter. And after the initial presentation, we will take questions on the phone and online. As ever, our financial reporting and the presentation materials are available online.



I would like to start the presentation on page 3, with a brief overview of Catella. Although most of you are likely quite familiar with our strategy and operations by now. That operates in three property focused business areas, Investment Management, Principal Investments and Corporate Finance. We manage over SEK150 billion in our Pan-European investment management platform.



About 70% of our assets under management are managed in property funds, and the rest in a significant number of asset management mandates across Europe. Principal investments is where we invest