Q4 2023 Duni AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Duni yearend report. Today, I'm pleased to present President and CEO, Robert Dackeskog; and CFO, Magnus Carlsson. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Robert Dackeskog. Please go ahead.



Robert Dackeskog Duni AB-President&CEO



Thank you. Hi, welcome to this year-end report for 2023, where we are on the journey to build a platform for sustainable growth for Duni Group. If we look at the highlights for the quarter is we strengthened the margins and improved our operating income versus last year. We have a very strong operating cash flow and low net debt provides increased room for maneuver going forward.



The Board propose a dividend of SEK5 per share. And we've done a bit of a change here. We're changing our business area name. So business area Duni is changing to business area Dining solutions and business area BioPak will change name to Food packaging solutions, which are a little bit more descriptive and other than that to collide a little bit with the brands as we have as