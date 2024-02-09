Q3 2024 Onmobile Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Pratik Jagtap - Ernst & Young LLP - IR



Thank you, Seema. Good day and welcome to the Q3 FY24 earnings call of OnMobile Global. Representing the Management Today, we have FC, Executive Chairman; Sanjay Baweja, Managing Director and Global CEO; Radhika Venugopal, Vice President, Finance; Biswajit Nandi, Senior VP, Global Sales.



The call will start with a brief update about the overall performance during the quarter by Sanjay Baweja. Radhika will update you on financials, which will be then followed by FC speaking on overall business activity and sharing his thoughts on future plans, then we will move to the Q&A session.



I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and