Q4 2023 Yara International ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Yara's fourth quarter results presentation. Today, presenters will be our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; and our CFO, Thor Giaever. There will be a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Oslo time, where you can dial in and ask questions.



And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to Svein Tore Holsether.



Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Maria, and good morning, good afternoon and good evening. Thanks for dialing in. As always, we start by looking at our safety performance, where we're at a stable and low TRI level. It's the third year in a row now where our TRI is between 0.9 and 1.1, which is industry leading. And when you consider the difficult operating environment, this is very solid.



Unfortunately, we did see an increase in the fourth quarter, and this relates to incidents with a lower severity, but still this concerns me. A TRI of 1.1 is a ratio. It does translate into 60 accidents, meaning 60 of our colleagues were injured at work. And together with my colleagues, I go through all of these