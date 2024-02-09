Q3 2024 Alkem Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Alkem Laboratories Q3 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Tushar Manudhane from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Tushar Manudhane - Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited - Analyst



Thanks to you. Good evening and a warm welcome for the 3Q FY24 earnings call for Alkem Laboratories. From the management side, we have Dr. Vikas Gupta, CEO; and Mr. Nitin Agrawal, CFO.



Over to you, sir, for the opening remarks.



Kunal Kothari - Alkem Laboraties Ltd - GM Finance



Yeah. Thank you, Tushar. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Alkem Laboratories Q3 FY24 earnings call. Earlier during the day, we have released our financial results and investor presentation, and the same are also posted on our website. Hope you have had a chance to look at it.