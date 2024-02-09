Q3 2024 Datamatics Global Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Datamatics Global Services Limited Q3 FY24 earnings conference call (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. And I now hand the conference over to Ms. Asha Gupta from EY Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Asha Gupta EY-IR



Thank you, Neerav. Good evening to all participants in the call today. Welcome to Q3 FY24 earnings call of the Datamatics Global Services Limited. That is a recent presentation have already been mailed to you and you can also view it on Datamatics website. In case anyone has not received the copy of press release or presentation please do write to us and we will be happy to send you all that.



To take us through the results today and to answer your questions we have with us the top management of the company represented by the Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO; Sandeep Mantri, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Mitul Mehta, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer.



Rahul will start the call with a brief overview of the