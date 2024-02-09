Q4 2023 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Aperam S.A Q4 2023 results conference call. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Tim Dimelo, CEO, to begin today's conference.



Tim Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Thank you. Hello, everybody, and I'm happy to meet you around this call after our on the publication of our results and the podcast. I'm here with the Sudhakar Sivaji for the company, and we will be happy to take your questions. The floor is yours.



Questions and Answers:

Tristan Gresser, BNP Paribas- BNP Paribas Exane - AnalystYes, hi. Thank you for taking my question, sir. I have two. The first one is on the demand environment, notably in Europe. I think in your remarks you said that the normal market is still far away. But if I look at the outlook by end market you have in your presentation, it does not look that bad. I can see that consumer good and catering demand is improving from prior. So I