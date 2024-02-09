Q4 2023 Sdiptech AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Bengt LejdstrÃ¶m - Sdiptech AB(publ)-CEO&Acting CFO



Thank you, and welcome all listeners to this year-end report conference. And yeah, it's me, Bengt LejdstrÃ¶m, and colleague, [Barry], who will guide you through this. And we will actually jump right into the highlights of our report. Most of you know very well what we are doing and what our ambitions and focus is, but we will come back to that a little bit when we talk about the business areas.



But jumping into the outcome of the last quarter and the year and starting with the summary of the full year. We are very proud and happy to present that we had a very strong organic sales throughout. We were about 16%, between 15% and 20% all quarters. So 18% all in all, excluding currency effects. Then adding the acquisitions, it was 37% sales increase.



Looking at the profits, that was actually exactly the same increase, 37% all in all, of which 13% was organic. That said, then that some of our organic companies had a little bit lower EBIT margin and we will come back to