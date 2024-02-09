Q1 2024 Embecta Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome ladies and gentlemen to the fiscal first-quarter 2024 Embecta earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to your host today, Mr. Pravesh Khandelwal, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Pravesh Khandelwal - Embecta Corp - IR Contact Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Embecta's fiscal first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The press release and slides to accompany today's call and webcast replay details are available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.embecta.com. With me today are Dev Kurdikar, Embecta's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jake Elguicze, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the matters discussed in the conference call will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events as outlined in our slides. We wish to caution you that such statements are, in fact,