Q4 2023 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 01:15PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to PepsiCo's 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Question-and-Answer Session. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded and will be archived at www.pepsico.com. It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Ravi Pamnani, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Pamnani, you may begin.



Ravi Pamnani - PepsiCo, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I hope everyone has had a chance this morning to review our press release and prepared remarks, both of which are available on our website. Before we begin, please take note of our cautionary statement. We may make forward-looking statements on today's call, including about our business plans, guidance and outlook. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties and only reflect our view as of today, February 9, 2024 and we are under no obligation to update.



When discussing our results, we will refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results.