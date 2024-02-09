Q4 2023 AMC Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the AMC Networks' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. And joining us this morning are President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick O'Connell, Chief Financial Officer, Jim Kelliher, Chief Commercial Officer,