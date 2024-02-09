Feb 09, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome, and thank you for attending today's AIR Communities Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is [Tridhi], and I will be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to Lisa Cohn, President and General Counsel of AIR Communities. You may proceed.
Lisa R. Cohn - Apartment Income REIT Corp. - President, General Counsel & Secretary
Thank you, and good day. My name is Lisa Cohn, and I am President and General Counsel of AIR Communities. During this conference call, the forward-looking statements we make are based on management's judgment, including projections related to our 2024 expectations. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, a description of which can be found in our SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from what may be discussed today. We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as FFO and AFFO. These are defined and are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in the supplemental information that is part of the
Q4 2023 Apartment Income REIT Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...