Q3 2024 Matrimony.Com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Matrimony.com Q3-FY24 earnings conference call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pradyut Ganesh from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pradyut Ganesh - ICICI Securities Ltd. - Analyst



Good evening, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to welcome all of you to Q3-FY24 earnings conference call of Matrimony.com. From the company, we have Mr. Murugavel Janakiraman, MD and CEO; and Mr. Sushanth Pai, the CFO. Over to you, Mr. Murugavel for his opening remarks. Thank you, sir.



Murugavel Janakiraman - Matrimony.Com Ltd - CEO & Founder



Yes. Thank you so much. Good evening, everyone. In quarter 3, on a consolidated basis, we achieved a billing of INR 116.2 crores, a decline of 0.8 percentage quarter-over-quarter and a growth of 4.3 percentage year-on-year. Revenue of INR 117.3 crores, a decline of 3.6 percentage quarter-over