Q3 2024 Easy Trip Planners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Easy Trip Planners Limited Q3-FY24 earnings conference call.
From the management, we have with us Mr. Nishant Pitti, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Prashant Pitti, Managing Director; Mr. Ashish Bansal, Chief Financial Officer.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nishant Pitti from Easy Trip Planners. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nishant Pitti - Easy Trip Planners Ltd. - CEO, Executive Chairman
Good evening, everyone, and welcome to quarter three and nine months of FY24 earnings call of EaseMyTrip. I would like to thank you all for joining us today. Our earnings presentation and press release has already been uploaded on our website and stock exchanges. I hope you all had a chance to review it. To start with, I would like to begin by highlighting the remarkable performance of EaseMyTrip for quarter three and nine months of FY24, and would be happy to take questions afterwards.
I'm glad to announce
