Feb 09, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Salzer Electronics Limited Q3 and nine Months FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded. And I'll hand the conference over to Ms. Poonam Sanghavi, Progressive Shares. Thank you, and over to you ma'am.
Poonam Sanghavi Progressive Share Brokers Ltd-Analyst
Thank you, Neerav. Good morning everyone. On behalf of Progressive Share, I welcome you all to the Q3 and nine months FY24 post earnings conference call of Salzer Electronics Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as of the date of this call.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
I now invite Mr. Amit Sharma for the opening remarks to be followed by a question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.
Unidentified Company Representative
Thank you,
Q3 2024 Salzer Electronics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...