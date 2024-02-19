Chris Davis Reduces Stake in Viatris Inc

Overview of Chris Davis Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Stock Transaction

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), through Davis Advisors, has recently adjusted the firm's holdings in the pharmaceutical company Viatris Inc (VTRS, Financial). On December 31, 2023, the firm reduced its stake in Viatris by 1,402,057 shares. This transaction has altered the landscape of Davis Advisors' investment portfolio, reflecting a strategic move by the firm in the pharmaceutical sector.

Davis Advisors, with assets under management exceeding $60 billion, is steered by portfolio manager Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio). The firm's investment philosophy is to acquire robust and well-managed businesses at value prices for long-term holding, with a particular focus on financial services companies. Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)'s approach is to invest in companies that are currently out of favor, aiming for a holding period of four to seven years on average. Among the firm's top holdings are Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $15.95 billion, with financial services and communication services being the top sectors in its portfolio.

Viatris Inc Company Overview

Viatris Inc was established in November 2020 through the merger of Pfizer's Upjohn and Mylan. The company has since become a leading generic drug manufacturer, operating in over 165 countries. Viatris's portfolio is diverse, with approximately 40% of sales coming from generics and biosimilars, and the remaining 60% from legacy products such as Lipitor and Viagra. The company focuses on therapeutic areas including dermatology, ophthalmology, and gastroenterology for future growth.

Transaction Details

The transaction, which took place on December 31, 2023, saw the firm's stake in Viatris decrease by 1,402,057 shares, resulting in a 0.1% impact on the portfolio. The trade was executed at a price of $10.83 per share, and post-transaction, Davis Advisors holds 62,661,728 shares of Viatris, accounting for 4.26% of the portfolio and 5.20% of the firm's holdings in the traded stock.

Viatris Inc Stock Information

Viatris Inc, with a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, is currently trading at $11.68, which is above the trade price but is considered modestly overvalued according to the GF Value of $9.78. The stock has a PE ratio of 7.74 and has seen a 7.85% gain since the transaction. The company's financial health indicators, such as Cash to Debt ratio of 0.08, and ROE of 8.90, reflect its standing in the industry.

Sector and Market Context

Viatris operates within the competitive Drug Manufacturers industry. When compared to industry standards, Viatris's financial metrics, such as interest coverage and Altman Z score, indicate a stable position, albeit with room for improvement.

Other Gurus' Positions in Viatris Inc

Notable investors such as T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) also hold positions in Viatris. Davis Advisors remains one of the largest guru shareholders in Viatris, despite the recent reduction in shares.

Analysis of the Trade's Implications

The reduction in Viatris shares by Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) could be indicative of a strategic portfolio realignment or a response to market conditions. This move may influence the perception of Viatris's stock among value investors, as Davis Advisors is known for its value-oriented investment approach. The impact of this trade on the firm's portfolio is minimal, but it does reflect a slight shift in the firm's investment strategy.

