David Bass, EVP Engineering and CTO of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS), sold 130,000 shares of the company on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $50.45 per share, resulting in a total value of $6,558,500.

Varonis Systems Inc is a software company that specializes in data security and analytics. They focus on protecting sensitive information from threats, automating time-consuming tasks, and extracting valuable insights from enterprise data.

Over the past year, David Bass has sold a total of 314,000 shares of Varonis Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale follows a pattern of transactions observed over the past year, where insiders of the company have conducted more sales than purchases. Specifically, there have been 4 insider buys and 8 insider sells within the last twelve months.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Varonis Systems Inc were trading at $50.45, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.671 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.22, with a GF Value of $41.39, indicating that Varonis Systems Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on current stock valuations. The recent sale by the insider at Varonis Systems Inc may attract attention from the market, considering the company's current valuation status and the insider's transaction history.

For more detailed information, the SEC filing can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

