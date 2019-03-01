Full Year 2018 Acciona SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

JosÃ©Manuel Entrecanales Domecq - Acciona, S.A. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Very good. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending this full year results presentation for 2018.



You will see that there is a reduced representation of company management in this particular table, but we've attempted to shorten up our presentation and leave more time for Q&A. However, top management of the company is sitting in the first row here. So any questions can be addressed to them or I will convey to, when appropriate, to the appropriate executive.



I am pleased to report today a good set of results and a successful year that has not been exempt of some challenges. But let me start first with a review of the financial targets we set out at the beginning of last year and how we have met or exceeded most of them.



In terms of EBITDA on a like-for-like basis, we have reached the high end of our projections with 9.2% growth, while the reported growth figure was flat as a result of the '17 and -- 2017 and 2018 asset sales.



As for working capital