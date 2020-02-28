Full Year 2019 Acciona SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

JosÃ©Manuel Entrecanales Domecq - Acciona, S.A. - Executive Chairman, CEO & MD



Thank you very much for attending the results presentation of 2019, which you have probably been seeing in our release this morning and last night with the results.



Let me start by reviewing our performance relative to the financial targets we set ourselves a year ago. I am pleased to announce that we have met or exceeded our own guidance. As you can see, reported EBITDA was up 9%, better than the flat to mid-single-digit growth outlook. On a like-for-like basis, our EBITDA grew by 13%, exceeding our single -- high single-digit growth guidance. Regarding the ordinary profit, we said double-digit growth. The real -- the result was 60% growth. We normally do not interpret 60% as double digit, but it's within the guidance -- that is guidance, anyway. For dividends, the Board has proposed -- that was ordinary, I must clarify. Everyone is aware of that ordinary profit. As for dividends, the Board has proposed a dividend of EUR 3.85, which implies a 10% growth, in line with our guidance of double-digit