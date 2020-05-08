Q1 2020 Acciona SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Raimundo FernÃ¡ndez-Cuesta. Welcome to ACCIONA First Quarter Results Presentation for the year 2020. Presenting today will be our Chairman and CEO, JosÃ© Manuel Entrecanales; and also our group CFO, JosÃ© Angel Tejero. JosÃ© Manuel?



Thank you, Raimundo. Good morning to all. This is JosÃ© Manuel Entrecanales. As you have seen in the first 2 quarter presentation released last night, we have had a reasonable set of results in the first quarter although, obviously, these results do not reflect the core of the impact of the crisis, which in all likelihood will be felt mainly from mid-March onwards. Needless to say that we do not know the length or the time or the depth of the crisis and, hence, it is impossible to accurately estimate its consequences in our P&L and our balance sheet. In these