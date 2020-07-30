Half Year 2020 Acciona SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Raimundo FernÃ¡ndez-Cuesta Laborde - Acciona, S.A. - Global Director of Markets & IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ACCIONA's results presentation for the first half of 2020. I trust you and your families are well, and we want to thank you for attending today's presentation.



Let me start by handing over to Jose Angel Tejero, our group CFO, who will do the main presentation. Thank you.



Jose Angel Tejero Santos - Acciona, S.A. - Group CFO



Thanks, Raimundo. Good morning to everyone. As everyone can imagine, ACCIONA is not immune to the global shock caused by the COVID pandemic. And we discussed at the Q1 results that its impact had only started to be felt in the later part of March. Today, we present the results for the first half as a whole, which evidenced the full impact of the pandemic during the second quarter and which we expect to be the low point in terms of financial results.



We have quantified the impact of COVID in almost EUR 470 million in terms of revenue and EUR 144 million