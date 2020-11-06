Nine Months 2020 Acciona SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Raimundo FernÃ¡ndez-Cuesta Laborde - Acciona, S.A. - Global Director of Markets & IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Raimundo FernÃ¡ndez-Cuesta. Welcome to ACCIONA's results presentation for the first 9 months of 2020. Jose Angel Tejero, our Group CFO, will be presenting today. Jose Angel, when you're ready.



Jose Angel Tejero Santos - Acciona, S.A. - Group CFO



Thank you, Raimundo, and good morning to everyone. I would like to start with a summary of where we are in the year. We have gone through Q2, the worst quarter in terms of the impact of COVID, and now we have a full quarter, where we are seeing an improving trend in the operating environment in our financial results.



Profitability levels across most of our activities are gradually converging towards what we consider to be a normal level. Although this convergence is taking longer than we anticipated back in the early days of this unprecedented situation. This trend can be appreciated in the recovery of our EBITDA level although C-19 still have an