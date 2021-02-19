Full Year 2020 Acciona SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Raimundo FernÃ¡ndez-Cuesta Laborde - Acciona, S.A. - Global Director of Markets & IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ACCIONA's results presentation for the 2020 financial year.



Due to the announcement made yesterday, access to this presentation and the information contained herein is limited to persons who are resident and physically present in Spain and certain authorized persons or resident and physically present in order to jurisdictions outside of the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa and Japan. If you are present in the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, or Japan or you are present outside of those jurisdictions but are not authorized to access this information pursuant to applicable securities laws, we regret to inform you that due to regulatory restrictions, your access to this presentation is restricted. ACCIONA assumes no responsibility for any violation of applicable law and regulations by any person who gains undue access to the information in this presentation. Additionally, due to regulatory