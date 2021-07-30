Half Year 2021 Acciona SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Pepa Chapa - Acciona, S.A. - IR Manager



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ACCIONA's results presentation for the first half of 2021.



Jose Manuel Entrecanales, Chairman and CEO; and Jose Angel Tejero, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, will be presenting today.



