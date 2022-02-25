Full Year 2021 Acciona SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Jose Manuel Entrecanales Domecq - Acciona, S.A. - Executive Chairman, CEO & MD



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2021 Results Presentation for ACCIONA. I am Jose Manuel Entrecanales, Chairman and CEO. And on my left, I have Pepa Chapa, Investor Relations. On my right, I have Jose Angel Tejero, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer. And in the room to give you a better understanding of some of our businesses, I have Andres Pan de Soraluce, who's the Head of our Property business, Real Estate; Carlos Sotelo behind him, who is the Head of our Mobility business; Luis Castilla, here on my left, who is the Head of our Infrastructure business; Quique Perez-Pla, Head of Bestinver; and Juan Muro-Lara, who you all know is Corporate Development -- the Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer.



So with that, I will start the -- my presentation, and after that -- after the presentations of my colleagues, we will go into a Q&A that will be dealt by with written questions that we'll be answering -- badly answering through the screens. Thank you very much.



Okay. (foreign